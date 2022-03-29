Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 230.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

