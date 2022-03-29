Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after buying an additional 429,535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.11 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $206.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

