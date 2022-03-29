Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $183.47 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

