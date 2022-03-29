Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.71.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $268.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

