Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after acquiring an additional 811,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.