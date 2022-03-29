BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.
Shares of BHP stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
