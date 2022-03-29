BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

