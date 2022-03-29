Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BSKY stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

