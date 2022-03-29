BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,837. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIGC opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
