Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BILL opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.