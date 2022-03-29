Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS BLMC opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.79.
About Biloxi Marsh Lands
