BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BVXV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
