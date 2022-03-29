Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.90. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 10,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.