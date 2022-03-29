BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.10. BlackPearl Resources shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 319,927 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.38 million and a P/E ratio of -41.20.
BlackPearl Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXX)
