BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 62.5% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

