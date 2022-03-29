BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s (BRSC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BRSC opened at GBX 1,672.50 ($21.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,412.27 ($18.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,735.05.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald Gould bought 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,891 ($24.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,197.04 ($38,246.06).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.