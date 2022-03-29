BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

