Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BMAQ opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

