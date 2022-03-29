BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.70 Million

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to announce $416.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.30 million and the highest is $433.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $444.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

BOK Financial stock opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,435,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

