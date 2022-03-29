BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

BOKF opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.40. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

