Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BNSO stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

