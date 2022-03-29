boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHHOF. Investec upgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

