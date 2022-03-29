Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

