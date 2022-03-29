Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.48.

BLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.56. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

