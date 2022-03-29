Boston Scientific (BSX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2022 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/8/2022 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,528. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

