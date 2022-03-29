Boston Scientific (BSX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) in the last few weeks:
- 3/24/2022 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/16/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/8/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/8/2022 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
