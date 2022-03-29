Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Shares of DKS traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,235. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

