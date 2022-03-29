Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 19,800 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 198,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,956. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

