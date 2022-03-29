Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. 91,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.