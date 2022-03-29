Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

