Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.16.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

