Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 894.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,250 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 3,601,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,374,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

