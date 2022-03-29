Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $35.86 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 4.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $550.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

