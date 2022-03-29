Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 128.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after buying an additional 194,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

PENN stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 178,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,384. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

