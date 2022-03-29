Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $101,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,565,000 after buying an additional 531,056 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,643,000 after purchasing an additional 426,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.