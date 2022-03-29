Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,546. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

