Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 218,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,794. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.03 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.29.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

