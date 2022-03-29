Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,445. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

