Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 91,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.