Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,185,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 121,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

