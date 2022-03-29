Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.36. 341,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,668,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 445.55 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.67. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

