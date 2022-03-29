Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,094.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,724,700. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $891.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $948.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $58,684,303. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

