Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $354.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.