Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for about 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $56,208,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 138,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,304. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

