Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 4.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paycom Software worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.76. 10,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

