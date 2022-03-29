Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 9,650 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. 13,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,382. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

