Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

