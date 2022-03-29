Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.35. Broadwind shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 104,846 shares traded.

BWEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Broadwind alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.