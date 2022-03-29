Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.43). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.