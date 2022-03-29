Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $78.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.90 million and the highest is $81.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $339.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock worth $2,888,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CareDx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CareDx by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CareDx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CareDx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

