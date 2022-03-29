Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.
NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
