Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.71. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.35 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.